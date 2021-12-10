Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,250 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.38. 3,483,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $331.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
