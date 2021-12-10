Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.850-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.85-6.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.17.

GEF stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,748. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

