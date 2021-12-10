Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Down to $50.35

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.35, but opened at $49.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 2,034 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.6668 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

