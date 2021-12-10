Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.50

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.50 and traded as low as $6.08. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 443 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

