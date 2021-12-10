Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:TV opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

