GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

