GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of FAST opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

