H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 225 at UBS Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from SEK 235 to SEK 225 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

HNNMY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 82,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

