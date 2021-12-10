Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $353.13

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 353.13 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 367.40 ($4.87). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.83), with a volume of 2,048,533 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFD shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.44) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.37) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.37) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £724.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 353.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

