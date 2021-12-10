Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,651.20 ($35.16).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($39.52) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,620 ($34.74) to GBX 3,030 ($40.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Halma alerts:

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 3,147 ($41.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,980.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,872.44. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,214 ($29.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,189 ($42.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($41.60), for a total value of £313,700 ($415,992.57).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.