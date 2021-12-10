Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up to $31.82

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.82, but opened at $33.82. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 5,431 shares changing hands.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

