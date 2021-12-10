Hammerson’s (HMSO) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HMSO. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

HMSO opened at GBX 33.02 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.41.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

