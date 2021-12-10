Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.