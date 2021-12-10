Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HASI. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.89.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $57.83 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

