Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives GBX 21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

HBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday.

LON HBR opened at GBX 357.40 ($4.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.54. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($6.02).

In related news, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £24,999.04 ($33,150.83). Also, insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($159,130.09).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

