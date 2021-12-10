Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSV. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSV opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

