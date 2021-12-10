Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $361.32 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,567 shares of company stock worth $253,650,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.