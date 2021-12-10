Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 8,596 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 164.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,391 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $146,864.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,584,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,639,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $42.14 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

