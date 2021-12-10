Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 625,517 shares of company stock valued at $162,682,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $279.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,104.23, a PEG ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

