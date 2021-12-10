Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Harsco were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE HSC opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.95. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.