Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

VRTX stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.05. 11,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,946. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.56 and its 200 day moving average is $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

