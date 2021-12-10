Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 92,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 135,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.64. 182,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.09 and its 200 day moving average is $444.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

