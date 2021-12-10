Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.26. The company had a trading volume of 112,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.95. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

