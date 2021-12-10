Harvey Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLLY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.29. 342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley Inc has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLLY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

