Head to Head Analysis: BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) & Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BIOLASE and Sonendo, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BIOLASE
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Sonendo
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
11.7% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares BIOLASE and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BIOLASE
|-48.22%
|-74.97%
|-35.73%
|Sonendo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BIOLASE and Sonendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BIOLASE
|$22.78 million
|2.79
|-$16.83 million
|($0.15)
|-2.77
|Sonendo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Sonendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIOLASE.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
About Sonendo
Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.
