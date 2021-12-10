Head-To-Head Analysis: Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) vs. Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 2 0 2.00 Easterly Government Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.72%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -32.19% -9.26% -4.37% Easterly Government Properties 9.50% 1.91% 1.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.29 -$143.34 million ($1.10) -8.59 Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.75 $11.96 million $0.30 73.50

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Summit Hotel Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.