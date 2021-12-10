Head-To-Head Comparison: JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JOYY and TaskUs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 1 0 5 0 2.67 TaskUs 0 2 7 0 2.78

JOYY presently has a consensus price target of $107.17, suggesting a potential upside of 116.11%. TaskUs has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than TaskUs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JOYY and TaskUs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.03 billion 1.92 $1.48 billion ($2.09) -23.73 TaskUs $478.05 million 8.74 $34.53 million N/A N/A

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY -6.13% -0.09% -0.06% TaskUs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TaskUs beats JOYY on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

