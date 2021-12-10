Head to Head Contrast: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

This table compares ESS Tech and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 22.39 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -120.85

ESS Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ESS Tech and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.68%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats ESS Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

