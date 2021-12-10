Head to Head Contrast: Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) and The Competition

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ: HWBK) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hawthorn Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors 1578 7412 6677 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Hawthorn Bancshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawthorn Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $77.63 million $14.29 million 7.33 Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.11

Hawthorn Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 26.81% 16.17% 1.26% Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors 27.45% 11.90% 1.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares competitors beat Hawthorn Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

