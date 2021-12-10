Head to Head Contrast: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) versus Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritex and Five Star Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 5.24 $73.88 million $2.42 16.23 Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 6.50 $35.93 million N/A N/A

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 33.49% 10.17% 1.37% Five Star Bancorp 46.12% 22.87% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Veritex and Five Star Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33 Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Veritex presently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Five Star Bancorp.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Veritex pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Veritex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Veritex beats Five Star Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

