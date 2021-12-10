Head-To-Head Survey: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) versus First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

First United has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First United pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 22.51% 16.43% 1.23% Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.90% 0.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First United and Old Point Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.67 $13.84 million $2.53 7.65 Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.16 $5.39 million $1.39 16.21

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First United and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First United presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First United beats Old Point Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

