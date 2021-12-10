Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells $880,198.32 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $880,198.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HCAT opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

