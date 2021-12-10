Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

HR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 169.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

