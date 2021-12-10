Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.54. 28,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,691. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

