Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE HTA opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after buying an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

