HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($73.37) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.78 ($85.14).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €59.56 ($66.92) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €57.20 ($64.27) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($91.06). The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.91.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

