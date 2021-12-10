HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Cut to €58.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($69.66) to €58.00 ($65.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

