Henry L. Guy Buys 4,450 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy purchased 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SYNL stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Synalloy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synalloy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Synalloy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synalloy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

