Henry L. Guy Buys 4,450 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy purchased 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SYNL stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Synalloy
Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
