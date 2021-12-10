Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $8.74 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.74 or 0.00018131 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $41.06 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

