Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.