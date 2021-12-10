Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.83.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $74.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

