Highland Capital Management LLC Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $212.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.26. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.