Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,296 shares of company stock worth $41,929,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.15 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

