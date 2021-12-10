Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Wolfe Research raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average of $263.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $262.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

