Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 44.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.16. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

NL Industries Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

