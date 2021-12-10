Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $32,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average of $145.73. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

