Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPFI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $475.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.63. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

