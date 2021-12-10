HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 93.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HFC opened at $32.52 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

