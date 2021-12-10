Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 79.8% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

