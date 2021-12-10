Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 506,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -425.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

